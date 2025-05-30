Best Friend Told The Groom Why He Didn’t Want To Be In His Wedding, And He May Have Ruined the Friendship In The Process

Friendships can fall apart when someone starts dating a person that doesn’t mesh with their friends.

Maybe there’s history there or perhaps it’s just a vibe check.

But when your friend is truly in love, it can become a question of making the best of it and learning to appreciate the significant other, or warning their friend that they may be making a terrible mistake.

Where do you draw the line?

In today’s story, one friend so dislikes his pal’s significant other that he’s refusing to take part in their wedding.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my best friend I don’t want to be in his wedding because I don’t support his relationship?

So I’m 30 and my best friend (29) has been like a brother to me since we were kids. We’ve always had each other’s backs, through school, relationships, work, everything.

He got engaged last year to someone he’s been dating for about two years. I’ve never liked her. She’s not abusive or anything, but she’s incredibly manipulative in subtle ways.

He used to be relaxed, funny, super social. Now he always seems stressed and guarded, like he can’t say what he really thinks. I’ve brought it up to him before, carefully, and he always gets defensive or changes the subject. So I dropped it.

A few weeks ago he asked me to be his best man. I told him no. I said I love him and always will, but I can’t stand up there and pretend I support the relationship.

I told him it wouldn’t feel right to be part of a celebration I don’t believe in. He just said “okay” and hasn’t talked to me since. It’s been a week. Some of our friends say I was honest and did the right thing, others say I’m being selfish and should’ve just supported him no matter what.

AITA?

