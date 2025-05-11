Boss Said To Trash Everything In A Fired Co-Owner’s Office, So The Team Stripped It Down To The Wires

Some bosses should really think twice before barking orders in a rage.

So, what would you do if your boss told you to throw everything away, without actually thinking about what that meant? Would you hesitate and ask again? Or would you follow their rules down the last tile?

In the following story, one warehouse manager takes his boss’s meltdown a little too literally. Here’s what happened.

“Bin everything in this room? You got it boss.” A few months ago, the two owners at my work had a huge disagreement, which has escalated to full-blown screaming matches in the middle of the office and nearly into several physical fights. It came to a head last Friday and owner A decided to pack it all in and leave effective immediately. After lunch, owner B called the warehouse manager up to the office, pointed at owner A’s office (situated just off the main open-plan office), and said, “I’m too stressed to deal with this, so I’m going home. Bin everything in that room. I don’t want to see a shred of evidence that owner A worked here when I get back on Monday morning.” The warehouse manager looked at the offending office and then at owner B. “Are you sure you want to bin everything, boss?”

He reiterated the orders.

Owner B looked ready to explode already, and apparently, this extra bit of clarification sent him over the edge. “Did I stutter. Get rid of everything in there, or you can clear out your desk too.” And so owner B stormed off, and our warehouse manager took out his walkie-talkie and summoned up two of his warehouse staff and relayed the instructions. The warehouse workers questioned it and got the same answer: yes, absolutely everything. And so they got to work, owner A’s personal effects were put into a box and sealed up to be taken to him by one of the purchasing staff who lived nearby. Everything else was bagged up and put into the bins.

They got rid of absolutely everything in the office.

The paperwork and stationery were boxed up to be shredded and destroyed. Next, the monitor and printer were taken to the bins, followed by the desk and chair. When I left at 4 pm, the warehouse workers were just starting to take down the wall-mounted bookshelves. I would have expected them to stop there, but when I got in this morning, there was nothing in the office.

They removed literally everything.

The curtains and blinds are gone, plug sockets and light fittings have been removed from the walls, leaving exposed wires. The tiles have been removed from the ceiling, showing the ductwork and wiring above. The carpet that owner A requested be put in has been torn up, leaving the underlay. Even the door with owner A’s name plaque on it has been taken off the hinges. It looks like a construction site in there.

Apparently, it was not what owner B was expecting.

Owner B came in at 10 this morning, took one look at the bomb site, started screaming his head off, and demanded to see the warehouse manager. He wanted whoever did this to put this right and then get off-site, as they were fired. If no one owned up, then the whole warehouse shift was fired. Our warehouse manager, never one to care, just peered into the office and said, “You said bin everything, boss. Looks like they did.” And walked off. Owner B looked like he was going to burst a vessel.

Wow! That was probably the last straw for this guy.

