Boyfriend Expected Her To Impress His Parents With A Home-Cooked Meal, So She Felt More Like An Employee Than Part Of The Family

Trips are meant to be a break from routine, but roles from home tend to follow people wherever they go.

When her boyfriend expected her to cook for his family during her first visit to meet them, she found herself wanting the opportunity to be welcomed, not put to work.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITA for not cooking for my boyfriend’s family the first time meeting them? My bf and I just went to visit his family in Chicago, and he suggested cooking for his family. I’m meeting them for the first time.

I politely declined, and he actually expressed disappointment that I didn’t wanna cook for his family.

To her, this isn’t how she envisioned the experience at all.

Plus, I feel like it’s vacation, so I should get a break since I’m always cooking for us (he doesn’t know how to cook). I just wanna be treated like a guest and not a host. AITA for not wanting to cook for them and rather get to know them first?

Was this truly her duty, or was her boyfriend acting out of line?

What did Reddit think?

This commenter also finds her boyfriend’s request quite odd.

This boyfriend just lost even more goodwill to this commenter.

Differences in expectations are pretty commonplace for couples, especially across cultures.

This user doesn’t think this situation bodes well for the future of their relationship.

Somehow setting a boundary put a bad taste in her boyfriend’s mouth.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.