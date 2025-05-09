Bride Bans Fiancé’s Best Man From The Wedding After He Made A Cruel Joke About Her Ex In Front Of Family, But Her Fiancé Says She’s Being Too Harsh

When someone makes a joke at your expense, forgiveness is one thing, but giving them a front-row seat at your wedding is another.

What would you do if your fiancé’s best man humiliated you in front of your family with a cruel joke about your traumatic past, then brushed it off like nothing happened? Would you just let it go and move on? Or would you draw a line before your wedding day?

In the following story, one bride-to-be faces this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for telling my fiancé I don’t want his best man coming to our wedding after what he did at my birthday dinner? So I (29F) and my fiancé (31M) have been together for 4 years. We are planning our wedding for later this year, which has been going great except for one person. His best friend Kyle. Kyle is one of those dudes who peaked in high school and is so insufferable. He is always making unnecessary jokes that seem like insults tbh. But my fiancé says he’s just goofy and immature, and so I’ve tried to keep my peace.

The subject of their wedding came up at dinner.

Anyway, my birthday was two weeks ago. Nothing big happened, just a dinner at a nice restaurant with close friends and family. Near the end, someone mentioned the wedding and how everything was going, and my fiancé answered, saying we were writing our own vows. I said I was nervous but excited.

Here’s where Kyle messed up.

Then Kyle said loudly. I think everyone present in the restaurant heard it; that’s how loud he was. “Just don’t cry halfway through your vows like you did during your breakup, remember that?” The table went dead silent. In the moment, I laughed it off cause I didn’t want to create a scene there. But I was humiliated. My dad was present there, and my fiancé was aware of that breakup. It was abusive and traumatic. I later told him how hurt I was, and he said Kyle was just being Kyle, and you know how he is, babe.

Now, she doesn’t want him involved at all.

So I sat on it for a few days, even though I was hurt. But then, finally, I told him I don’t want Kyle at the wedding. Not at the rehearsal. Not giving a speech. Nothing. Nowhere. I just don’t want him there. Now my fiancé is saying I’m overreacting. That Kyle was just trying to be funny, and kicking him off the list would destroy 15 years of friendship. But honestly, if Kyle can not respect me, then why should I allow him to stand next to the man I’m marrying? AITA?

