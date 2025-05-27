Bride Demands Sister-in-Law Make a 4-Tier Wedding Cake For Free, But When The Sister-In-Law Refuses, The Bride Has A Meltdown

One baker spent five years turning her college hobby into a thriving business.

But when her sister-in-law wanted a wedding cake that looked straight off Pinterest, she expected it as a freebie.

A simple “no” turned into a full-blown family meltdown.

Let’s see why this cake is causing so much drama.

AITAH for refusing to make my SIL’s wedding cake for free? I (29f) run a bakery business that I’ve built from the ground up during the past five years. It started as a hobby during college, but now it’s a registered business with steady clients, a dedicated workspace, and consistent orders during each month. I do mostly for weddings, birthdays, and other events. I take a lot of pride in what I do, and it’s not just “baking for fun” anymore. This is my livelihood.

Not everyone takes her business seriously.

My SIL (33F) is getting married at the beginning of June. She’s my wife’s older sister. We’re on friendly terms, but she’s always had this vibe like she doesn’t really take what I do seriously.

She’s made comments like, “It must be nice getting to play in the kitchen all day,” or, “You’re lucky people will pay for something they could probably learn on YouTube.” Always with a smile, like it’s a joke but not really.

Cue eye roll.

I’ve brushed these comments off in the past, since they weren’t happening all the time and I just didn’t want to stir up any drama. So earlier this month, she asked if I’d make her wedding cake. I said sure and asked what she had in mind. She sent over inspo pics of a four-tier cake with smooth buttercream, floral piping, and real flowers on top and cascading down one side.

Not so simple now, is it?

She wanted it to be a chocolate sponge with raspberry filling in terms of taste. Plus, she wanted for me it to deliver to the venue myself on the morning of the wedding rather than picking it up the day before herself. After we got done discussing everything, I gave her a quote over the phone with a generous family discount, and SIL replied almost instantly, that she didn’t think I’d be charging her and the cake would essentially be a wedding gift. I told her that I don’t typically do wedding cakes as gifts because of how much time and work they take, but I’d be happy to buy her something from her registry instead or still make the cake at the discounted price if she wanted.

Crickets.

She wasn’t happy. Said I was being transactional and that it was just a cake and I clearly didn’t want to be part of her special day before hanging up on me. To be clear, I have made cakes for free before. But those were small, simple ones for people I care about, or for friends who were going through a rough time. This isn’t that my SIL and her fiance can pay for the cake, and it’s not like she’s exactly respected my work in the past. Meanwhile, SIL has been telling anyone who will listen that I’m making her big day about myself and trying to “profit off her happiness.” Seriously.

She’s being pressured to change her mind.

My MIL called and she didn’t really ask how I felt or try to understand where I was coming from, she just seemed overwhelmed and kind of desperate to stop this from turning into a bigger family fight. She kept going on about how stressed my SIL was and how she was being a bit much, but basically begged me to reconsider. My wife is completely on my side and has told her mom to stop trying to smooth things over at my expense, but even she admitted she sorta wishes I’d just said yes to avoid the fallout.

Reddit was quick to defend the baker, calling out the entitlement and double standards.

This person says SIL is definitely the AH here.

This person says to not even make the cake, whether she pays or not.

Same here…ya snooze, ya lose, SIL.

When you treat someone’s career like a hobby, don’t be shocked when they don’t donate it to your wedding.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.