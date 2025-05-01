Bride Fell In Love With A Venue That Was Perfect For Her, So She Stood Her Ground Against Her Mother-In-Law’s Judgment

Anyone who’s ever planned a wedding will tell you that the road to the perfect day is often paved with unexpected challenges.

For one bride-to-be, the journey hit a bump when her mother-in-law’s unsolicited concerns began to clash with her dream venue.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my mother in law I don’t care if people don’t come to my wedding I (25F) am marrying my fiancé (29M) this fall. Even though we started wedding planning a bit late, we haven’t had any issues finding vendors. Today, we toured five venues. The first four weren’t really my style, and honestly, I wasn’t even interested in seeing them. The one I really wanted was last on the list.

But it was worth the wait.

As soon as I saw it, I knew it was the one. It’s a beautiful Southern-style venue about 45 minutes outside the city. It took me 38 minutes to get there from the fourth venue, but my MIL got lost and took about 50 minutes.

The MIL was relentlessly negative about this venue.

As soon as she arrived, she hated it because it was “too far” and also because the property has a lake view. She immediately said, “What if the kids get out here and drown?”

The bride-to-be had her argument ready to go.

First of all, that’s why I said no kids. Second, other people’s children are not my responsibility. I made it clear that this is the venue I want. It’s perfect, within budget, and exactly what I envisioned.

But the MIL refuses to be positive about it.

But all she can do is complain — about how far it is, what people are going to say, and what they’re going to do.

So the bride stood her ground yet again.

To that, I responded: If people don’t care enough about me to drive 45 minutes, then I don’t really care to have them celebrate with me anyway. We ended up going our separate ways, but it’s super obvious she’s upset — and honestly, it’s really ticking me off.

But this venue is worth it to her, even if it means ruffling some feathers.

At the end of the day, this wedding matters most to me and my fiancé — not anyone else. I don’t want to look back and feel like I settled for a venue I didn’t love just to make other people comfortable. AITA?

At the end of the day, it’s her wedding, not anyone else’s.

What did Reddit have to say?

This MIL needs to remember whose day it is. Newsflash: Not hers.

Family is usually brought along for moral support, not constant critiques.

If the MIL is acting this way now…

This bride-to-be is right for refusing to settle.

The MIL can give her feedback, but she has to be okay with the knowledge that ultimately the bride and groom are going to do what’s best for them.

In her eyes, her dream venue was one worth fighting for.

