Bride-To-Be Had To Change Her Wedding Date Last Minute, But When Her Best Friend Suddenly Couldn’t Attend, It Made Things Even More Stressful

Weddings are supposed to be a celebration of love, not a battleground of calendars.

But when her best friend’s toddler’s birthday fell on her newly rescheduled wedding date, things got real complicated real fast, and it’s testing their friendship.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not planning my wedding around my best friend My fiancé (46M) and I (36F) got engaged in August of 2024. We immediately decided on October 25, 2025, for our wedding date.

At the time we got engaged, my best friend (37F) was pregnant and due in November 2024. Her daughter came early on Halloween 2024, which no one could predict. Fast forward to now and our venue has told us that we may need to push our wedding back one week until November 1st.

Unfortunately, they felt pretty locked in to this date for several reasons.

This is not ideal for us, but we have no control over it. We can’t move venues because of our budget and we already planned a cruise for our honeymoon that following week.

But it turns out this new date didn’t work for everyone.

When I texted my best friend to tell her about the change of plans (I told her as soon as I found out), her response was that she would hate to be traveling on her daughter’s birthday and/or not be at home for her daughter’s birthday.

Even though the daughter will be with her at my wedding and she’s turning 1, so she won’t even understand that it’s her birthday. I feel as though my friend is being selfish and not considering that I didn’t do this on purpose and my wedding was planned before she had her baby. AITA for not changing my wedding date to accommodate my best friend?

Funny how a single date is threatening to test the entire friendship.

What did Reddit have to say?

As sad as it may be, the timing may just not work out for these friends.

This commenter thinks this bride-to-be is being too harsh on her friend.

This user thinks everyone just needs to do what works best for them at the end of the day.

Adult lives are busy and tough to coordinate perfectly.

Some things are just out of your hands.

