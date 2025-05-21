Bride Uninvites Her Friend’s Ex After Their Breakup, And The Ex Hits Back With Guilt Trips And The Cold Shoulder

Some wedding guest decisions are easy, while others come with baggage.

So, what would you do if one of your invited guests broke up with their partner, who also happened to be their plus one?

Would you still let the ex attend out of courtesy?

Or would you draw a line to protect your peace on your big day?

In the following story, one bride-to-be finds herself in this very predicament.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for uninviting my friend’s plus one to my wedding by after they broke up? I (F, 30) am getting married in June. One of my friends/coworkers of almost 10 years just broke up with his gf last week. They’ve been slowly breaking up for the past year, but finally called it last week. They’ve been together for 6 years, I think, so I know the ex decently well. She was friends with a couple of the girls in the group, but she and I never hung out one-on-one or even as two couples; I just saw her at group events.

There are many reasons she doesn’t even want the girl there.

I also don’t like her very much. She is kind of a mooch and overall a very negative person. I also didn’t like how she spoke to my friend on numerous occasions (talking down to him), but was willing to be supportive while they were together. She also made my fiancé uncomfortable, like touchy sometimes. Now that they are broken up, she texted me and asked about her RSVP status. The website wouldn’t allow her to RSVP just for herself since she is attached to my friend as his date. She didn’t necessarily ask. She just said, “I am trying to RSVP for myself, if that’s okay with you.”

She told her the truth, and now the girl is upset.

I replied and expressed some compassion for the breakup, but since I’ve been friends with the male for a long time and I wanted him to be able to enjoy the event with all of our mutual friends who are also attending, I said I’d prefer if just he went. I also said it was a dynamic I was uncomfortable with on my wedding day, as it would presumably be the first time they saw each other post-breakup since she flew back to another state to live with her family, and they are no contact. I didn’t tell her this part, but I also have a medium-sized wedding with many people on the backup list, and we would like to make room for those I actually want to see and interact with. She’s upset with me, understandably. But we don’t have a relationship outside of her now ex, and I didn’t want drama on my wedding day. AITA?

In most cases, the ex wouldn’t even want to attend the wedding.

This is kind of suspect.

