Cafe Owner Claimed Minimum Wage Was “Discretionary” After Worker Turned 18, But Now The Government’s Involved And The Business Is Shut Down

Minimum wage is discretionary My first part-time job was in a cafe, starting when I was 16. As jobs go, it was pretty good. It was minimum wage, of course, but the owner was flexible with schedules, we got discounted food, and my coworkers were generally lovely people. The only issue I had occurred when I turned 18. In my country (the UK), the minimum wage is set at one level for 16-17-year-olds but rises by around 30% for 18+. We’d always been paid cash in hand weekly, so I knew things were not exactly kosher, but when my first pay envelope came after my 18th birthday, I was still surprised not to see my pay bump.

Thinking it was just an oversight, I informed the owner that I hadn’t received my pay increase, but they waved their hand and said, “Oh no, minimum wage is discretionary” in a matter-of-fact way. I laughed at this and they acted like I was naive and said, “Trust me, it is. I can’t pay you any more, but you’re free to try your luck elsewhere.” So that’s exactly what I did. My colleague, who had also just turned 18, and I found a new place within a few weeks, paying more than double our current wage.

The only issue was that I was asked to start with only a few days’ notice on a weekend I was scheduled to work. I called the owner to let them know I had found a new role and could work my other shifts, but not on weekends. They told me my notice period was two weeks, to which I responded, “Oh no, my notice period is discretionary.” They didn’t like that and told me not to bother coming back.

That was the last I heard of them until a few months later, when I received a letter informing me that the government was investigating them on my behalf for unpaid wages. It turns out a colleague I had enlightened about minimum wage, of course, not being discretionary, had also left and contacted HMRC. A couple of weeks later, I received my cheque from the owner in the post, and I found out that within a few months, the cafe had to close and let its staff go because of unpaid taxes. All because they didn’t want to pay us £4.83 per hour.

