His Role As A Father Was Constantly Dismissed By His In-Laws, So When They Excluded Him From An Upcoming Trip, He Made It Clear His Child Would Not Travel Without Him

Parenthood changes whole relationships, not just between spouses, but between entire families.

That became abundantly clear for one new dad who felt increasingly sidelined by his in-laws — until they planned a cross-country trip and didn’t even include him. This time, he refused to stay quiet.

AITAH for refusing to let my inlaws take my son on a trip to see extended family without me? I (33M) and my wife (33F) have a 16mo son whom my in-laws are weirdly obsessed with. They are constantly trying to convince him to be theirs (but failing) by spoiling him at every opportunity.

Every time I go over to visit with my wife, they all fawn over him and talk to my wife, but mostly ignore me.

Recently, they wanted to take a trip to another state to go to a big family celebration and offered to bring just my wife and kid.

No invitation was extended to me, so being very offended, I put my foot down and said my kid will not be leaving his registered home without me.

My wife was already on the fence about going, but ultimately respected how this made me feel, so she is staying. But obviously, the in-laws are mad that I would do this. AITA?

