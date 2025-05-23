Capital One Customer Pays Off Balance Too Often And Gets Her Account Canceled And Points Stolen

Do people always read the fine print when they are signing up for credit cards?

If they don’t they could find themselves running afoul of the rules that govern both their account staying open and the rewards they hope to get.

In today’s story, we meet TikTok user Tiffany Upton (@tiffanyjupton), who says that Capital

One closed her account because she paid them “too much money” “too many times.”

Due to her business, Upton regularly charges her Venture card for products she buys, eager to collect the points the card offers.

But because she has a low limit on the card, she has to pay off the balance every week so she can order more.

“So, every single week I would order a certain amount of products, and I would pay it off weekly so that I could reuse it again,” she explains.

This turns out to be a bad strategy. Though initially she managed to accumulate 100,000 Capital One Rewards points, it also led to her account looking suspicious to Capital One.

“The craziest thing that has ever happened,” she wrote in the caption. “You try to be smart with your money, but capital one clearly wants their customers to stay in debt. Do not bank with them bc they will screw you over.”

“I was thinking it was kind of ridiculous because I’m making payments to you and I’m paying my credit card off, but OK, fine, like, let’s confirm that I own these accounts,” she says.

They called her and led her through the verification process, but still closed her account and deleted all her rewards.

“I can no longer have a credit card with Capital One because I paid them too much money,” she says, appalled.

In a follow up message, she explains that even after all the verification, they refused to reinstate her account, and the customer service representative she spoke to said the appropriate thing to do would be to ask for a credit limit increase.

“I will never bank with Capital One again,” she says.

@tiffanyjupton The craziest thing that has ever happened. You try to be smart with your money, but capital one clearly wants their customers to stay in debt. Do not bank with them bc they will screw you over. ♬ original sound – tiffanyjupton

In the comments, people point out that what she is doing is called “credit cycling” and it’s against their terms of use.

This person hopes that she can explain and ask for a credit increase to get her card reinstated.

Of course, it’s not in the interst of a credit card company to pay nice.

Others point out that if she’s paying it off so regularly, she should look into a charge card like American Express instead.

But this kind of thing is indeed suspicious activity, because it is a behavior regularly employed by money launderers.

She should have just asked for an increase.

Apparently.