CapriSun Is One Of The Most Popular Juice Drinks On The Market Today, But This Customer Found Something Disgusting Inside When They Cut One Open

CapriSun is one of the most popular types of juice boxes, and they are enjoyed by kids (and adults) every day.

What would you do if you cut open the top after drinking most of it, and you saw a slug swimming around?

That is what happened to these people, so they made a quick video.

The video starts off showing a Fruit Punch CapriSun with the top sliced off and the caption, “CapriSun, We Want Answers.”

The video then cuts to show inside the pouch and there is a little slug in it.

Gross!

The music playing says, “What the Hell?” which is my sentiment exactly.

That would be so gross, especially since they already drank most of it.

To make matters worse, as they keep showing the slug, it starts to move, so it was still alive!

The caption of the video is, “CapriSun, Count your days!!!!”

Hopefully, the company sees this and finds a way to make it right, but I don’t know what they could do.

Overall, this is extremely gross. I get that things can happen in the factory and it is impossible to be 100% clean but still, just to think about it makes you gag.

The kids in the video show themselves drinking water from the faucet to try to clear their mouth.

I can’t blame them, disgusting!

Watch the video to see it for yourself.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person talks about when they used to have a clear bottom.

Here is someone who says not to drink it if you can’t see through it.

This commenter thinks this was a fake.

If this happened to me, I would puke immediately.

What a disgusting experience, I feel bad for these kids.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.