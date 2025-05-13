A Car Almost Hit A Jogger While He Was Running, So He Smacked The Car With His Hand As It Drove By

I’ve had this happen to me before…

I’m talking about walking down the street and a driver who obviously wasn’t paying attention almost ran me down.

It’s infuriating!

And the guy who wrote this story decided to fight back in his own way.

Did he act like a jerk?

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for slapping the back of a car that almost hit me while I was running? “This happened yesterday morning around 6:30 am. I run most days, usually while it’s still quiet out. There’s this one intersection I pass through regularly — it’s a standard city intersection with a crosswalk, and I always wait for the walk signal before crossing.

Hey, jerk!

Anyway, I had the walk signal, started jogging across like usual, and a car turning left on green just blasts through the turn like its wheels screeched and engine roared, cutting right in front of me. Like, easily within arm’s reach. If I had been half a second faster, they would’ve clipped me.

Similar situations have happened a few times before but never this close and this morning I was kind of in a bad mood and just thought man, forget this, so I smacked the back of the car with my hand hard as it passed.

Uh oh…

Not hard enough to damage anything but clearly the driver heard it. Car screeches to a halt, driver rolls down the window and starts yelling at me about “touching their freaking car”. I just kept running while flipping the finger, and continued on. Told my friend and he said I was “asking for trouble” by hitting the car and that I should’ve just let it go. I guess it’s a safety risk and escalating is never a good outcome, but personally felt justified in this instance. AITA?”

I wouldn’t want to do anything to anger a crazy driver. Road rage is no joke, but I’d be upset too if a driver almost hit me in the crosswalk.

It seems like no one is paying attention while driving these days…

