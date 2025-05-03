Cheating Ex Wanted A Fresh Start With New Family Without Consequences, But She Made Sure His Past Came With A Hefty Price Tag

There’s a special kind of audacity that follows some people after a marriage ends, especially in the wake of infidelity.

When her ex came back with a new baby and an old debt, she gave him exactly what he deserved.

Tax refund revenge I was married for 3 years in my early 20s, and my husband suddenly wanted “a break” shortly after his best friend passed away. I completely assumed we would get back together as we continued to see each other regularly, and I felt there was a lot of love still between us.

Five months later, he walked into my office and handed me divorce papers and flatly told me his dead best friend’s girlfriend was pregnant with his child. I stupidly said I thought we were getting back together, and he said we could after their baby was born.

To which I immediately said, “Get out of my office,” and handed him the signed papers. Fast forward a few months, and it’s tax return time.

My ex never got his taxes correct when we were married, and we always owed money, so I was not surprised to get a bill for him not paying enough yet again. He was very anxious to get them paid as they were due a refund for the baby.

He asked me to take care of what we owed and split it with him (the cheek!) and brought me roughly $600. I kept the money and never paid the bill and had the immense pleasure of receiving a very irate phone call from him about a month later because their refund had been used to cover the outstanding tax bill. Suffice to say, I was not sorry.

