Cheating Husband Admits His Mistake And Wants To Work On His Marriage, But When The Affair Partner Won’t Stop Messaging Him, His Wife Gets Revenge

Imagine finding out that your husband cheated on you and regretted it, but the other woman won’t stop trying to get in touch with him.

Would you and your husband ignore the former affair partner, or would you try to get revenge to get her to leave you both alone?

In today’s story, when ignoring her doesn’t work, the wife comes up with another plan.

Let’s read all the details.

Well, she wanted some and she got some. About 5 years ago, my husband started to get TOO close to a woman in our running club. She friended him on social media then they were messaging a lot. I saw it all happening and called him on it, only to have him tell me it was nothing and they were just friends. (BS).

One day, she found out the truth.

Finally I happened to be using his printer and he was out. His computer was on and his messenger was on an open tab. Of course I looked at it. It confirmed everything.

Not only that they were messaging all the time but they had met up once and had kissed.

Then, the messages changed.

Then he seemed to not be responding to her the same way anymore and often waited a long time before responding at all. She kept trying to get him to go to her place or meet up with her. She was putting me down and criticizing our marriage. He wasn’t responding to those messages. I confronted him and he admitted it all.

He was very honest with her.

He said it went too far and he wanted to work on our marriage. Of course I was angry and hurt and I know he was wrong for what he did- he is absolutely not innocent. We agreed to give it a real try for 2 months and then re-evaluate. I also insisted that he block her on everything. He did.

The other woman kept trying to contact him.

She then started emailing him at home and at work. She texted him. She called him. He did not respond to any of it and told me about it. At the two month mark we were better than ever and she was still doing it.

Time for a special delivery!

I arranged for a glitter bomb of ***** shaped glitter to be delivered to her. At work. She must have figured out it was me (eventually) because she finally stopped. Last I heard she was fired from a job because she had an affair with one of the owners. (And the best revenge is that my husband and I have been married for 10 years now and are still doing very well).

As they say, the BEST revenge is a life well lived.

But a glitter bomb doesn’t hurt either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person expected a different way to get revenge.

Yes, glitter is long lasting.

This person thinks the husband got away with this too easily.

Her husband should’ve told her it was over.

He could’ve just told her it was over.

It’s not that hard.

