Collection Agency Agreed To A Monthly Payment Of An Amount “He Could Afford,” So This Man Sent 12 Checks Of $0.25 Each
Dealing with medical bills can feel overwhelming, especially when collectors get involved.
This man who got injured ended up owing a decent amount in bills.
Eventually, he made an agreement with them.
The company said he could pay in monthly installments for an amount “he could afford.”
So, he followed this exactly… and the company couldn’t do anything about it.
Medical Bill
I was injured, and ended up with a decent sized medical bill.
We all have been there—getting harassed over and over for the money.
So, one day, I ended up speaking with the collection agent.
We struck a deal.
This man prepared 12 post-dated checks for his medical bill payments.
I would make payment for the bill in 12 monthly payments for this year all through post-dated checks for “what I could afford.”
Evil me has an idea.
I write out 12 post-dated checks (as agreed upon) for 25 cents each.
I put each post-dated check (one month apart for the date) in a separate envelope.
He received a letter saying he was a jerk.
Silly me, I forgot the stamp.
I dropped them n the post office box with no return address (silly me again).
A week or so later, I got this nasty handwritten letter saying how much of a jerk I was.
I never heard from the collection agency again.
His debt didn’t impact his credit history.
Never did the debt appear anywhere in my credit history since I lived up to the exact terms of the agreement, and I had the agreement in writing also.
So, there was nothing they could do.
The collection company couldn’t do anything about it.
I always imagined somewhere on their desk were 12 envelopes are sitting there, staring at this guy.
None of the checks were ever cashed.
And since I paid as agreed upon, I had fulfilled my obligation even though they never took the payment.
They could do nothing legally to me.
