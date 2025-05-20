College Student’s Parents Are Getting Divorced, And He Has To Take A DNA Test So That His Dad Will Believe That He’s Really His Son

Divorce can be really hard on kids even when they’re all grown up and not living at home anymore.

Imagine your parents going through a divorce when you dad claims that you may not even be his biological child. Then your parents decide that you have to take a DNA test.

Would you happily comply to set the record straight, or would you find the whole situation unforgivable since your dad is basically saying that he doesn’t want you to be his child?

In today’s story, that’s the situation one young man finds himself in.

Let’s see how it plays out.

AITAH for cutting contact with my father after the DNA results showed that i was indeed his son? My(21M) parents (52M and 45F) are currently going through a divorce. It’s not a nasty situation—just a recognition that they’ve stopped liking each other and can no longer stand being in the same room. For some background: they’ve been married for just over 21 years (yes, I was the reason they got married), and aside from me (21M), they have another son (9M)—a full 11 years younger than me.

Talking to the lawyers brought up more drama.

About two weeks ago, they had “the talk” with their lawyers. I’m away in another region of the country for college, but according to my mom, during the discussions, my father repeatedly questioned whether I was actually his son. He claimed I had ruined his life and called my mom horrible names (his words, not mine).

A DNA test doesn’t lie.

My mom decided to settle the matter with a DNA test, so I had to take leave from college and return home. The test was conducted with lawyers present, and throughout the entire process, my dad refused to look at me or say a single word to me. Afterward, I went back to college, and their divorce proceedings resumed. When the DNA results came back, my mom called me really cheerful and happy—I am indeed his son.

Somehow he’s the bad guy.

The day passed without a single call from my dad. It took him two weeks to reach out, but I didn’t answer. Honestly, I had no desire to hear from someone who had been so adamant that I was nothing but a burden his entire life. My silence was interpreted as rebellion, and now everyone on my dad’s side of the family is angry with me.

He has two questions.

So, my question is: Should I even try to have a relationship with my dad after what he said? And how can I make him understand how deeply his words hurt me?

The dad’s comments definitely sound hurtful, like he never wanted his son to be his son.

If this was really the case, they should’ve done a DNA test when he was a baby.

I don’t blame him for ignoring his dad due to this situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His dad’s anger was misdirected.

His dad shouldn’t have been surprised at his reaction.

This person offers some advice.

The dad sounds toxic.

Who knows what the dad told his family.

He’s better off without his dad in his life.

What a terrible way to start college.

