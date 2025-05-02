Company’s Building Security Required Employees To Swipe Their Badge When Leaving Work, But One Employee Discovered A Simple Way To Avoid Getting Locked Out Without Swiping

Security is important. I get it. You don’t want anyone to break into your company.

But some security rules really don’t make sense, like requiring employees to swipe their badge in order to leave work.

In today’s story, one employee encountered such a rule but found an easy workaround that led to big changes.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You can’t badge back in if you haven’t badged out? Many years ago, I worked at a company that did phone tech support for a particular piece of well known business software. After outgrowing the building we’d been in, the company moved to an enormous warehouse building they’d renovated into offices and cube space. The new building had separate parking areas for visitors (of which we basically had none) and employees (who had to park in the rear).

There were lots of security rules.

As part of the move, they got a new security crew, who had very specific ideas about access security. First, the entrances were keyed so that you had to badge in (use your ID to unlock the door). This included the visitors’ entrance — reception had to unlock the door for visitors). Second, all doors except the front guest entrance and the rear employee’s entrance were switched to exits only, and didn’t have a badge reader to unlock the door from the outside. Third, they forbade anyone from permitting “drafting”, aka allowing someone else to enter behind you, so that you had to badge in to enter. Several people got write-ups for allowing people to come in after them, just to make that point.

This sounds like an annoying rule.

Fourth, and the reason for the story, you had to badge out to prime your badge so that you could badge in. For fire safety, you could exit by any door without badging out, but if you did, you couldn’t unlock a door to re-enter, and had to walk around to the visitor’s entrance to have reception let you in. Because the front and rear entrances were around 500m (1/4mi) from each other, it was easy to have to waste 10 minutes getting back in the building if you forgot to badge out, and in 40C (100F) weather for much of the summer. The explanation we were given was that they needed to know how many people were in the building in case it had to be evacuated. Of course, that information was on computers that were only accessible inside the building, so….

He came up with an easy workaround.

After the first couple days, during which I, and nearly everyone I knew, had locked themselves out at least once. I realized what I had to do. Starting on day 3, I’d enter the building, and, immediately after getting through the doors, smack my badge against the exit reader to prime it to let me re-enter. Every time a coworker saw me entering the building, they’d ask me what I was doing, which I’d happily explain. Within a couple of weeks, I didn’t see a single person coming though the doors who didn’t swing around and smack their badge against the exit reader.

The rules changed.

And at the beginning of the next month, security sent out an email that they were no longer requiring exit badging. I like to believe that it was my doing, although it’s also possible that reception was sick and tired of dealing with having to deal with the lunch return rush, and constantly let the smokers back into the building. (never mess with reception).

Either way, it’s great that the rules changed. I love the easy workaround too!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks this security setup is pretty common.

This would make sense.

Yes, there would’ve been another way to solve this problem.

Another person shares their experience with security systems.

Swipe twice – no problem!

This seems pretty normal, actually.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.