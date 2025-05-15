Construction Workers Blocked The Sidewalk With Bricks, So He Left A Nasty Surprise Right Where They’d Step. But That Was Just The Beginning…

Sidewalks are for walking, not brick storage.

What would you do if a careless construction crew repeatedly blocked your only safe walking route with piles of bricks and zero concern for pedestrians?

Would you ignore it and keep stepping into traffic?

Or would you leave a small, stinky message right where it hurts?

In the following story, one dog owner finds the perfect way to push back without saying a single word.

Here’s how it all went down.

Block the sidewalk? I usually walk my dog through two different paths, in the morning and at night. When walking the morning path yesterday, passing by a small construction site, I was surprised by a WALL of bricks occupying the whole sidewalk. Kind of a rude move, I thought. Not even a traffic cone to make people safer when they had to step onto the street. But they were working, carrying the bricks into the site and unloading more. So it was inconvenient, but I thought it was just a passing nuisance.

Rather than clean it up, he just left it.

Today is Friday and a holiday. I went the same route again. Guess what? ANOTHER wall of bricks. And no men were working, and they are just left it sitting there. Again, the dog and I had to navigate it. Getting back on the other side of the obstacle, the dog starts sniffing it. Takes a crap right next to the bricks. On autopilot, I start leaning to remove his mess… But wait a minute. Forget these guys. I’m sure they’ll walk there – and nobody else will, because they’ll be dodging the blockage. So I leave it as a petty poop-mine. Tomorrow, I’ll be doing the same route again. If it’s still there, I’ll encourage the dog to take another dump there – and probably also take some photos. I’m new to the city, but if it’s not too much work, I’ll send it to the government. The neighbourhood is pleasant, but I think this city has its priorities pretty messed up. So I have no clue if it’ll make a difference.

The city has some really silly rules that frustrate him.

All the sidewalks are on completely different levels, and some are full of holes (I sprained my ankle last week). The standard paving material they seem to love over here is VERY slippery when wet (and it always rains). Ah, and there’s absolutely no bike lanes anywhere. But they somehow found the time to pass a law blocking non-castrated dogs from dog-hotels (and I’m waiting for the dog to get to 2 yo before doing it). There’s one right on our morning route, and I can’t use it. Looks like the city was made to instill pettiness in me. Your construction site, your problem. Not everyone’s.

Sheesh! Blocking the sidewalk like that is pretty rude.

Let’s see what the people at Reddit think about it.

There are very few reasons to excuse yourself from cleaning up after your dog, and this is not one of them.

