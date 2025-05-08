May 8, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Costco Customer Showed Viewers The Cooked Steak She Absolutely Loves

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever tried the steak at Costco?

If not, today you’re going to get some insight into how it tastes…at least according to one person.

A TikTokker named Amanda posted a video and showed viewers how she cooked her Costco steak…and how it tasted.

Amanda showed viewers a package of meat from Costco, which she opened and then cut into strips.

She then put the meat into a frying pan and let it cook.

After cooking, it was time to eat!

Amanda said the meat was “very flavorful.”

She asked a man she was with to try the meat and he said it was “really good.”

Take a look at the video.

The famous sliced steak from Costco

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer had a bad experience.

And this TikTokker sopke up.

She ate the Costco steak so you don’t have to!

I mean, unless you really want to…

