Customer Arrives A Few Minutes Late For Her Hair Appointment, But When The Hairstylist Is Rude To Her The Customer Leaves Without Paying

When it comes to a haircut, it’s important to make sure you go to a hairdresser that you trust.

What would you do if you arrived for your appointment only to have the hairdresser lecture you and bicker about the timing of texts?

Would you stay, or would you bail?

In today’s story, one woman decides to leave before the appointment really even begins.

Let’s read out the whole story.

AITA For leaving a hairdresser after I was late? I booked with a new hairstylist. I was running about 5-10 minutes late — not great, but traffic, life happens — so I messaged her to give her a heads-up. When I got to the salon, surprise! The door was locked. No code, no instructions, no “hey here’s how you get inside.” I was just standing there like an awkward little goblin outside the building, texting her for help. (She admitted to forgetting to send me the entrance instructions.)

The door situation made her even later.

She took a few minutes to respond, and by the time I actually entered the salon, found her little unit, etc. it was closer to 15 minutes late. Fine, whatever, I’m finally here. Now, you’d think the first interaction would be something like, “Hey! So sorry about the door!” or “No worries, glad you made it!” LOL NO.

The hairstylist gives her a lecture.

Instead, this woman (who, reminder, I have never met) sits me down and immediately hits me with, “Just so you know, if you’re this late again, I won’t have time to see you,” followed by calling me “sweets” in the most condescending tone. Not even TOUCHING MY HAIR she legitimately is wasting more time lecturing me. She has a attitude now and tells me I’m wrong when I say it took her a few minutes to respond and shows me her phone which says she replied a minute after my message but my phone says 3 minutes so I say well we are wasting minutes doing this.

She was done.

At that point, my soul just straight-up left my body. I politely said that yes, I was late, but I had messaged, and also maybe the “abandoned outside in the elements” situation didn’t exactly help. I even offered to shorten the service if needed. But between the locked door, the passive-aggressive lecture, attitude and the “sweets” that felt more like a slap, I realized: I don’t need this.

Did she really go “full Karen”?

I tell her that the vibe between us is not conducive to a good rapport nor is it a relationship worth having. So I left. Didn’t pay, didn’t pass GO, didn’t offer a consolation, didn’t re book. I just grabbed my stuff and headed home. I told my friends, and now they’re joking that I went “full Karen” for walking out. So now I’m second-guessing myself. AITA for walking out of a hair appointment after being locked out, getting attitude, and deciding my peace was worth more than this.

Sometimes “full Karen” is justified.

Honestly, that’s not how I would describe this situation though.

She didn’t like the hairstylist’s attitude, so why should she trust her with her hair?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person walked out of a salon once too.

This doctor really does sound great.

She should be proud of herself.

They both messed up.

I wouldn’t want her to cut my hair either!

She deserved to lose that business.

