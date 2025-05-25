Customer Demanded A Last-Minute Jewelry Fix, But When The Associate Completed The Repair “Too Fast,” The Customer Still Found Something To Complain About

Just because something takes a minute to do doesn’t mean it took a minute to learn.

A woman came in expecting a quick fix, and she got one, just not at the price she had in mind.

Read on for this harrowing tale from retail.

“Last time I checked only doctors made $4 a minute.” This happened a few years ago when I worked in a bead shop. We did jewelry repair too.

Usually the tasks at this job were pretty routine.

Mostly simple stuff like reattaching clasps, restringing beads, or pearl knotting. Occasionally, when we weren’t busy, we would do repairs on the spot. Our minimum charge for any repair was $4 plus the cost of the materials.

Then one customer came in with a quick-turn request.

So one day, a lady comes in and she needs this necklace repaired ASAP because she wants to wear it that night at a dinner party. I saw that the necklace just needed the clasp reattached, which is something I can do in under a minute.

The customer agreed to all of the terms of the repair upfront.

I told her the store policy and said I could fix it for her while she waited. She seemed cool with that, so I grabbed a jump ring and reattached the clasp for her. I rang her up and she took her necklace, leaving without a word.

But it didn’t take long for her to come back with a petty complaint.

The next day, we got a call from the lady asking to talk to “the manager.” She told the bead shop owner she was upset about having to pay $4 for the jewelry repair because I fixed it in under a minute.

She then made an asinine comparison.

Her words: “Last time I checked, only doctors made $4 a minute.”

The employee then had a few choice words.

It’s something you didn’t know how to do, lady. I did it quickly because I’ve done it five hundred and sixty-two million times. If you didn’t want it fixed professionally, then do it yourself.

The customer came in with a simple request, but walked out with a grudge.

What did Reddit make of this rude encounter?

News flash: Fast doesn’t automatically equal careless!

Retail isn’t the only industry that has to weather these kinds of complaints.

Not to mention that doing it yourself would be way more costly.

Doctors versus jewelry store employees really isn’t a fair comparison.

This story made it evident that not every customer appreciates the skill required for a fast fix.

Too bad common sense wasn’t part of the purchase.

