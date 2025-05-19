Customers Are Rude To A Concession Stand Worker, So They Give Them Small Slices Of Pizza And Warm Beer

I went to a minor league hockey game last night and I was as nice as I could possibly be to the concession stand worker who took my order.

And I did this for two reasons…

One: she was a nice lady and I’m a polite person.

Two: I knew that if I turned on the charm, I was gonna get extra jalapenos on my nachos.

And it worked like a charm!

But enough about me, check out this story from Reddit and see what this concessions worker had to say about rude customers.

Rude to the Cashier? Enjoy a Small Pizza Slice and Warm Beer. “I work as a concessions cashier at a stadium. Our pizzas come to our stand pre-sliced and the slices are always uneven. Some slices are bigger. Other slices are smaller.

They hook up the nice folks!

Most customers are nice. Nice customers get the biggest pizza slices I can find and I reach to the back of the fridge to get them the coldest cans of beer.

But…

But when a customer is rude to me, I get them the smaller slices and the warmer beer from the front of the fridge on purpose. The food is always safe, just not an ideal size. The cans of beer are always safe, just not cold. Sometimes the smallest revenges, like watching a rude person’s disappointment at a tiny slice of pizza and lukewarm beer, can be the most satisfying.”

It pays to be nice…in more ways than one…

No one wants warm beer!

