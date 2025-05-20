Dad Adds Juice To His Toddler’s Water To Keep Her Hydrated, But Now His Wife Blames Him For Their Daughter’s Stomach Aches

Some parenting decisions come down to practicality versus principle.

What would you do if your child refused to drink enough water?

Would you hold the line no matter what?

Or would you put their health first with a creative solution?

In the following story, one father finds himself between a rock and a hard place with his wife.

Here’s what happened.

AITA – Giving sugar to my toddler My wife and I have a 4-year-old daughter together. My daughter doesn’t drink enough water in a day. If we give her a cup of water, she will have just a few sips rather than finishing the entire cup more often. What I like to do is add some juice to that cup of water to make it more flavorful, so she drinks more and stays well hydrated throughout the day. Usually, the cup is filled 90% with water and 10% with organic orange juice. She will drink that entire cup 3-4 times per day.

Now, he and his wife can’t agree on their daughter having sugar.

The past two days, my daughter has complained that her tummy hurts. My wife blames me for adding juice to her water. My wife has always taken issue with that drink, and she’s very adamant about how we should give her only water and no juice at all because of the sugar. Meanwhile, my wife often gives my daughter cookies or candy first thing in the morning. AITA?

Yikes! Sounds like they need to find common ground.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any advice to offer.

