Dad Asks Adult Child To Co-Sign A Bank Loan, But He’ll Only Agree If He’s Named The Sole Beneficiary On The Dad’s Insurance Policy

AITA for asking to be named the sole beneficiary in my dad’s insurance policy? A few weeks ago, my dad came to me and asked me to co-sign a loan for him. Goes without saying, it’s pretty huge sum, and I’m even surprised that the bank agreed to give out such a large loan given his age (47M).

I didn’t think much of it, and I went to the bank yesterday to sign it with him, and it was then that I learned that in the case that my dad is unable to pay back the loan or, god forbid, something happens to him, I would be responsible for paying it back (yes, I have no idea about financial terms), which would take years and would mean that I’d have to downsize by a lot.

After learning that new information, I told my dad that I had no idea what I [was] meant to co-sign, and if he could give me a day to figure it out. He was visibly irritated but said nothing and reassured me that he would pay it back, just needed someone to co-sign. So I don’t have any doubts about his ability to pay it back because he is a very successful man who has a stable job, but he is the risk-taking type, and I don’t mean investment risks.

He’s a literal adrenaline junkie and does many dangerous things on a monthly basis. Because of this, I called my dad and asked him to make the sole beneficiary of his insurance policy, or to at least add a clause that states that his insurance payout will be divided once the loan has been deducted from his assets in the case of his death.

The reason I want this to change is because his current beneficiary is [my] step-mum, and I do not trust her with this at all. She’s never shown any signs of ill intent, but I just don’t trust her because, to her, her family comes first, and the fact that her and us are not family is one of the few boundaries we’ve set up much earlier on, which has worked out great so far. I didn’t say that was the reason I want it changed is cuz if that to my dad tho.

My dad got pretty mad after hearing this and called me a greedy brat for wanting him gone and to take everything for myself. I explained that adding clause would only mean that whatever is left to repay of the loan, and that he could give the rest anyone.

He hung up after that, and my aunt (who’s always been the most responsible one in the family) called me and said that it’s “jerk move” to ask to be the sole beneficiary, and that I should see how it makes me look. I explained to her that I have [given] him the option to add the said clause, and she still took my dad’s side, saying that’s not something family does, and that my dad has done so much for me to say to just co-signing a simple loan. My aunt has always been pretty impartial, so I don’t think that she’s taking sides just because he’s her brother, but I genuinely don’t see how this is an unreasonable request. So, AITA?

