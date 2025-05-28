Dance Teacher Invites 7-Year-Olds To A Sleepover at Her House, And Now Mom Wonders If It’s Time To Report Her

When your kid’s dance class ends in pliés and pirouettes, you don’t expect a slumber party invitation to follow—especially from the teacher.

One mom is raising eyebrows (and questions) after her daughter came home with an invite to spend the night at her instructor’s house.

Is she overreacting?

Read on for the story.

My daughter’s dance teacher invited her to a sleepover at her house. WIBTA for formally complaining? My daughter is 7. She’s been taking ballet lessons since she was four, but has only been enrolled in this particular dance school for about a year. There are only six other girls in her class, all around her age, and she has two lessons a week. Anyway, earlier this week my daughter came home with an invitation from her teacher. She’s inviting the girls – all seven of them – to spend the night at her house on the last weekend of April. According to my daughter, the teacher told the girls that it’s a slumber party. The pitch apparently included McDonalds, movies and games.

Oh goodness.

I’ve spoken to the other moms and they’ve all confirmed that their daughters got the same invitation. None of us have been notified by the school, so I have to assume the teacher is planning this on her own. She has not spoken to any of us about this directly, only to our daughters. Some of the girls seem to be excited, but my daughter is still anxious about spending the night away from us, so she wouldn’t be going even if I was OK with this – which I’m not.

It’s SCARY out there.

I have never spoken to this teacher about anything besides my child, nor do I know anything about her personal life or home. I’ve been thinking of complaining to the dance school about this, because I’ve never heard of teachers doing this before and I’m a little freaked out. But at least two of the other moms don’t seem to have a problem with it, and I can’t help but wonder whether I’m overreacting. Is this normal? Honestly, I just need some advice here.

While some commenters on Reddit noted the teacher might just be well-meaning, the overwhelming sentiment was: red flag.

This person said it’s probably okay, but it’s best to remain cautious.

This person is a HARD no, though.

But this person can’t understand the concern.

Turns out bedtime boundaries aren’t one-size-fits-all.

