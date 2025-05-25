Dealership Told Customer To Pick Up His Finished Car, Then Locked The Keys Inside And Laughed, So He Made Sure They Got A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Customer service only works when both sides do their part.

So, what would you do if a business gave you the runaround, wasted your time, and then laughed in your face when you called them out?

Would you just let it go and vow to never go there again?

Or would you make sure to return the favor before you leave?

In the following story, one car owner finds themselves dealing with this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Not dealing with dealership’s bad customer service. It’s not about me, but an older guy at my work, who we’ll call Larry. Larry is an excellent detailer and organizer at my work. I don’t think he tries; it’s just his personality. Now, Larry loves his cars. I don’t know anyone else who drives half an hour home and details his vehicle each day. One day in 2018 or so, he made an appointment at a dealership close to work (dealership 1) to have the oil changed on his daily driver luxury car (he has another one of the exact same make/model in storage for “nice days”).

The first dealership transferred his car to a second dealership.

They gave him a loaner car to drive until it was done. Think early 2000s minivan with dealership decals on the side. He got a call later on saying that they had to send his car down the road to a different flavored dealership (dealership 2) to get the oil changed because they didn’t have the right tools.

Weird but okay. Soon after, he got a call telling him his car was done, he could pick it up any time, and the keys were in it. When he left work, he drove over to the dealership where he had dropped his car off. It wasn’t there. He called them, and they said it had been left at dealership 2. So he drove over there.

His car was there, but the keys were locked inside.

There was his car. He could see his keys on the seat, but the car was locked. He called dealership 1 and told them his situation. They told him that the people at dealership 2 had gone home, and there was nothing they could do. To add insult to injury, they tried to joke with him about his situation. That went over none too well. There was only one thing Larry could do: spend half an hour driving back home to get the spare key, and drive half an hour back to pick up his car. Fuming about the lack of professionalism he experienced from dealership 1, he had an entire hour to plan a revenge to “teach them a lesson.”

The next morning, they experienced the same situation Larry did.

Larry went to dealership 2, dropped off his loaner car from dealership 1 there, locked the keys in the car, unlocked his car, and drove home for the second time that day. So dealership 2 would come into work in the morning and wonder why a loaner car from dealership 1 was in their lot, so they would call them over to pick it up. When dealership 1 sent someone over there, they would discover that the keys were locked in the car, so they would have to break into their own car or call a locksmith, like they should have done for Larry in the first place. Larry never heard back from dealership 1 about it, and he hasn’t and never will go back there.

