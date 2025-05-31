Elderly Neighbor Keeps Waking Him Up To Ask Questions About His Phone, But Now He’s Sick Of Being Unpaid Tech Support

The older generation can have a lot of questions when it comes to how to use newer technology, like smart phones.

AITA for telling an elderly neighbor not to wake me up for basic smartphone interaction help? I live in an apartment complex and my next door neighbor is an elderly and frankly frail guy. He’s close to 80 years old and his health is mediocre at best. He’s exhibiting symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and has a slurred speech which makes me feel bad for him. Im in my 20s and I work from home but due to the nature of my job, my work takes place in what you would call a graveyard shift, usually 1-2AM to 7-8AM. So I am nocturnal and end up sleeping throughout the day until evening. This is where the problem began.

My neighbor has a basic smartphone with written directions on how to use it, mostly for calls through WhatsApp. From what I’ve seen, he has remembered a pattern on how to enter the application and make a call. He once rang my doorbell and asked for help since his “phone stopped working”, ended up restarting it for him and all was good. That was about 2 months ago and since then he ended up ringing the doorbell a few times which obviously wakes me up and interrupts my sleep (I am a light sleeper). All the times it was like “can you remove this message for me” or “phone isn’t working” which usually requires a reboot.

I told him politely that if its not urgent not to wake me up since im nocturnal due to my job and after that he was respectful for a week and then a few days ago he rang the doorbell two days in a row during daytime because “his application doesn’t look the same” and the “call button is not where it should be, fix it please”. I did fix it for him, but on the second day I was ticked off that he woke me up for a trivial thing, and without yelling or raising my voice told him “please dude, for hecks sake if its not something urgent do not ring the doorbell and wake me up. I get up at 7-8PM and i’ll help you with anything but please if there is no need do not ring the doorbell.” He apologized and went on his way.

Well this morning he ambushed me as I was leaving my apartment and asked me to “delete myself from his contacts” so he doesn’t have to “upset or disturb” me again (I gave him my number some time ago) and that he “doesn’t want to tick me off.” He did it in a regretful fashion. I feel like I am getting guilt tripped? Or did I really act like a jerk and should apologize to the old guy?

