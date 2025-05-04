Employee Noticed That The Parking Lot Was Covered In Ice And Very Slippery, So He Wasn’t About To Lie About What Happened When A Motorcyclist Got Hurt

Winter weather can be extremely dangerous, especially when there’s ice on the roads and parking lots.

It can be easy to fall just walking let alone driving!

In today’s story, one employee notices how slippery it is outside and wants to do something about it.

He tries to warn as many customers as possible, but he couldn’t warn everyone.

Now, it seems like his boss wants him to lie about what happened.

Let’s find out what happened.

You want me to lie…. To prevent the guy who fell off his bike…. Due to ice…. To get his claim….NO! So I currently work in a petrol station. I came full circle when I left that job to try for something else (and other reasons) but in the end, did not work out and landed a job at another petrol station. This story is about the previous one I worked at which is part of a supermarket. During the winter, I arrive at work 5:45am. Just as I walk across the forecourt and next thing I’m like Bambi while I try not to fall on my butt.

He had a suggestion for the manager.

Whilst doing this along side of our Duty Manager, I said to him “hey can you request the gritters, who we just past gritting the main store car park, to maybe give us some love over here too? This could be dangerous for cars coming and going, but in the meantime I’ll just warn cars to drive slow and careful until the gritters come around.” He says that’s a good call and he’ll do that…. Well of course he didn’t… so here’s what happened next…

He warned as many people as he could.

After a good hour of standing outside in the cold warning cars to drive slow and careful, I had to come back inside from the cold plus to help my co worker hold the fort while she went to the bathroom. While it was quiet, I got on my phone to the duty manager to ask him why he has not sent gritters, but of course no one answers the phone. Then I noticed a customer making his way in while shouting “are you okay mate?!” I look out the window and I see a man mounted on his motorcycle fueling up giving a thumbs up and I thought ah man here we go!

One of the customers fell.

I asked the customer what happened. And he tells me how he rode his bike over the ice and came off his bike. Of course this happened so fast and was distracted calling the manager that I didn’t see the man fall, but I thought cctv caught this. So the guy who came off his bike enters and there I am apologizing profusely!

Here’s how the conversation went…

Me: I just heard you came off your bike, are you okay? Biker: just scraped my knee a little and my elbow really hurts….. but I’ll be fine! Me: are you sure? Look just come into the back with me I’ll get first aid to check you over and coffee is on me! Biker: hey…. Relax! I’m not going to make a claim… all is fine. Me: Okay just I’m really sorry this has happened to you and it’s part of my job to make sure you’re okay. Biker: I’m okay and don’t worry about the coffee.

The biker could’ve been better prepared.

So the biker leaves but bare in mind he wasn’t really wearing “Biker protection” gear. In the end we found bags of salt in some storage and we took it upon ourselves to grit the forecourt ourselves considering this was not our job to do so.

It wasn’t over.

A week later my boss calls me on my day off to tell me there’s a statement form I needed to fill out when I come into work next. I straight up ask “this is about the guy who came off his bike isn’t it?” She says “yeeeaah….. he’s making a claim.” I rolled my eyes and laughed and told my boss how the guy told me he wasn’t going to claim but of course I didn’t blame him.

He filled out the statement.

I head into work the next day and write a full statement of what happened, what I saw, well I didn’t see him fall but footage showed he did indeed fall, and also wrote the exact conversation we had and left it at that and just got on with the day. I come home and later that night my boss calls me to ask me a very important question regarding if this guy will get his claim or not…. And the question was…. “The morning the guy fell off his bike, did you notice there was ice before he arrived?” I straight up said “yes I noticed there was ice, I noticed it when I walked over it and almost slipped and fell myself!”

He had to answer the question again.

There was a pause then I was asked “are you sure!? You need to answer this honestly!” And I said of course I’m sure and I am being honest! Did (co workers name) lied and said no?! And if I’m honest here I don’t really care if the biker gets his claim or not, I requested a gritter that morning and no one turned up! I even called DM to not ask but tell him we needed a gritter! And I know that what happened isn’t personally my fault as I tried as far as my duties are to prevent accidents such as this happening!”

Again, same question.

The boss cuts me off and says “your answer here is very important here (emphasizing the words your answer and important) you’re saying you did notice ice?” Then I said “I’m not going to lie to possibly prevent a guy to win some “I hurt myself” money, that’s my answer and I’m sticking with it, goodnight! hangs up Don’t know if that guy got his claim or not but all this would of been prevented if someone did their job right.

How many times do you have to answer the same question?

Good for him for not changing his answer.

