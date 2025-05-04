Employee’s Access Card Stops Working, But Instead Of Paying For A New Card, They Sign In At The Security Desk Every Single Day

Some companies require employees to have cards that grant them access to the building where they work.

It would be important for employees not to lose these cards, and in today’s story, one employee’s company has come up with a way to discourage employees from losing their cards.

The problem is that this employee didn’t lose the card, but the company wants to penalize the employee anyway.

Not going to happen!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Don’t Charge Me For Something You Need Me To Have I worked for a company that charged to replace access cards. I think it was more like $25 though. I understand the charge for lost cards and that it’s an incentive not to lose them. Thing is… my card stopped working one day.

The employee hadn’t lost the card.

I had it. It was several years old. It didn’t work. And they wanted to charge me to replace it. I refused.

Eventually the boss caved.

Every single day for a month or so I went to the security desk and signed myself in and got a temporary card for the day. Finally my boss got so tired of it that he told me to just pay it and he’d reimburse me. I did, and he did.

It seems ridiculous to charge employees for a card that stops working.

Refusing to pay was a good idea.

