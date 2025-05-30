Entitled Family Tried To Cut The Grocery Store Line, But One Shopper Refused To Be Pushed Aside

People have different ideas about what counts as fair behavior in a grocery store line.

One shopper never expected a simple checkout to turn into a standoff with strangers who brought no cart, but plenty of entitlement.

AITA for arguing that you cannot save a spot on a grocery checkout line? Today at a crowded Whole Foods, a man was saving a spot on the checkout line—while his wife and daughter continued to shop. I had already put all of my items on the belt and they still weren’t there.

But it wasn’t clear to this shopper what was going on.

I initially had no idea what he was doing and assumed he was with the person in front of me. His family then came with a cart full of groceries, insisting to go ahead of me, after all of my groceries were already loaded on.

So an argument ensued.

We argued back and forth. He actually attempted to push my groceries backwards, and I asked him not to touch my food. Instead of letting me go first, they insisted on giving the cashier each item one by one.

More accusations swirl.

They continued to tell me I was wrong for putting my stuff down when I saw he was saving a spot. Who saves a spot on a checkout line with no groceries or cart? It would be one thing if his wife forgot an item and ran back to get it. This was not the case. AITA?

It’s important to stand your ground, even in the face of intimidation.

No one should be pushed around, especially not in a grocery store line.

