Entitled Patient Dismissed His Supervisor’s Competency, So This Man Played Along And Reminded Her Who Was Really In Charge

Most people tend to equate superiority with age.

This man used to be a soldier, but is now working in a medical facility. He is older than most of his colleagues, so some people mistake him for the boss.

An entitled woman questioned his supervisor’s competency, so she demanded he take over.

He played along to teach the rude patient a lesson.

“You must be her boss” A long time ago, I was a young soldier. I loved the army. I wanted to make it my career. I did it for a long time. But, I got injured, so I couldn’t do the job I was trained on anymore.

I got out and looked for other jobs. I do medical screening now. I’m older than everyone except for two people in the entire building.

On to the story. My immediate supervisor is 24. She’s fairly young. A person didn’t like her vitals, and insisted that my boss did them wrong. There was absolutely no way her blood pressure was that high. You don’t know what you’re doing. That kind of crap.

I came back from a break, and this woman points at me. She goes, “I want your boss doing it. Him! You! Show her how to do this.” I said, “Lady, she’s my boss.” She goes, “I don’t have time for this. Read my vitals and deal with her after.”

My boss kind of smiled, and I took her seat. I ran her vitals again, and got the same result. I said “Well, I got the same result. Unfortunately, I need a supervisor to sign off on a correction (Sort of true, but not really). Let me get my boss.”

I stood up, and turned to her and said, “Hey, when you get a chance, can you confirm these corrections?” She said, “Yeah, I’m going to take a 10-minute break. But as soon as I get back, I’ll knock that out.” “Sorry, Ma’am. I can’t overrule my boss.”

When two people team up, even the most entitled customer doesn’t stand a chance.

