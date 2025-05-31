Fast Food Staff Tried To Enforce A Silly Ordering Policy, So One Mother Found A Smarter Way To Get What She Wanted

Even the most mundane errands can turn into small acts of defiance.

At a sandwich shop one afternoon, one mother found a clever way to outwit an illogical ordering policy without breaking a single rule.

Read on for this amusing tale of malicious compliance!

Hold the meatballs. My daughter was young, 10 or 11. We went into a Subway restaurant.

My daughter is a vegetarian, so we usually order that.

But today, this mother wanted to take advantage of a special deal.

But today there was a special on meatball grinders. They cost less than the veggie sub.

This Subway employee wasn’t going to make it easy, though.

So I ordered a meatball sub, all veggies, hold the meatballs. They refused to make it since “meatball subs need meatballs in them.”

So she adjusted her ordering strategy accordingly.

Ok… I will have a meatball sub, yada yada yada, meatballs on the SIDE. They gladly accepted my order and put the meatballs in a small container.

Now for the best part.

After paying and as I’m walking out, I hear: “You forgot your meatballs!” “No I didn’t,” I reply.

This mother played their game and still got the last word!

This mother and daughter walked away with exactly what they wanted.

No additional arguments necessary!

Ultimately, the best way to win is by playing by the rules — strategically, that is.

