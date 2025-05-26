Fast-Food Worker Tries To Be Friendly To Customers, But When One Of Them Doesn’t Even Say Hello The Employee Gets Cold

Be prepared for workers to match your energy.

Take this Reddit fast-food worker. They explain how they lay down the law when they aren’t met with kindness during their drive-thru interactions.

Would you be as offended by unfriendly customers as this employee, or would you take the side of the customer?

Read the article below to decide.

Say “Hello” So, I work in fast food industry. And sometimes, when I greet a customer with a nice smile and a polite hello, even though I’m tired and wish to just go to my bed and pass out but still have several hours till I’m done with my job, all I ask for is for them to say hello back before they start to name their order.

Instead they go, “I’ll have the…” or “you’ll give me…” Not even a hello or “could I get a…”. I mean how hard is it to take a second to say hi or something.

And you’ll never guess what this worker does instead.

So now when someone does that, I either change the vibe I’m giving off to a “duck you” vibe, stay silent and don’t even bother saying anything, just say the price of their order without please or thank you and end the whole thing without saying, “have a nice meal,” just ignore them back as they say goodbye.

I mean it’s not much, but I hope they learned some ducking manners.

Is this worker expecting too much? Let’s see what Reddit thinks with the comments below.

One user suggests a new method.

Another commenter argues this is “unhinged.”

Another reader brings up a good point.

And finally, a Redditor defends the OP.

This worker needs to chill.

