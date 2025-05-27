Father Chose To Take His Daughter On A Family Vacation Over School Attendance, But His Mother Made Him Feel Like An Irresponsible Parent

Parenting often means balancing life lessons with lasting memories.

While school is important, there are many life lessons that can be learned outside the classroom.

When a father chose a family vacation over school time for his young daughter, not everyone saw it as a bright idea.

Were his priorities wrong?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for taking my daughter out of school for a week for a vacation I (M39) have a daughter (10) “K” from my previous relationship, and I also have a daughter (18 months) with my wife now. My wife is mom to K, and I don’t want to get into it, but K’s bio mom is not a part of her life. I go on business trips for work around 3-4 times a year. In a week, I’m going to Florida.

This time, he had a different idea for the business trip.

My wife and I decided to make this one a trip for our family. We figured it would be perfect staying in a resort with pools and things to do for my wife and daughters while I work, then in the evening, we can do stuff together. Of course, K will have to miss a week of school. We are getting her schoolwork for the week so she can work on it while gone.

So he shared these plans with his mother.

Yesterday, I was talking on the phone with my mom. I had told her about my business trip and how my wife and daughters were going. She mentioned something about K staying with her. I asked what she was talking about. She said K has to stay with her since we’ll be gone for a week. I told her no, K is coming with us.

But she didn’t think it was a good idea.

She argued that she has school, but I told her it’s a trip and memories she’ll always remember, unlike a 4th-grade spelling test. My mom got really upset with me and said it’s not good to let K miss so much school.

He explains that her attendance has been excellent this year and there’s nothing to worry about.

The only other time she missed school this year was for two sick days. I don’t think it’s smart to constantly let her miss school, but going on a trip with her family and missing a little school isn’t the end of the world.

But his mom kept up the guilt trips.

My mom said I’m setting K up for failure. I told her it’s the 4th grade. Plus, K would feel so left out if everyone went but her. My mom called me an AH and said I’m not the son she raised.

I’ve been wondering if maybe it isn’t the best idea. AITA?

Sure, school is important, but you have to schedule time to experience life too.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks he’s right to allow his daughter to come on the trip with them.

School isn’t the only place you can learn things.

This user thinks the mom isn’t looking at this with enough nuance.

This parent speaks from experience that missing a few days of school isn’t the end of the world!

Ultimately, it’s his choice to parent the way he sees fit.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.