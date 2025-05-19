Financially Irresponsible Father Asks Adult Child For Money, But Now The Child Doesn’t Want To Support Him Anymore

What would you do if one of your parents came to you asking for money?

If it were a reasonable amount and they really needed the money for an important reason, maybe you would agree to help them out.

But what if they spend the money on things like cigarettes and alcohol and then keep coming back to you asking for more money?

There has to be a point where you stop enabling them.

In today’s story, one person is facing this situation with their father.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to support my father financially? My father worked abroad for 9 years seeking a better life. I was 16 when he left (I should mention that I don’t have a mother—she passed away when I was 1 year old). In October 2024, he met a woman around his age (53) on TikTok. Over the course of two months, he donated around €13,000 to her and voluntarily sent her another €3,000 via bank transfer.

The relationship didn’t last.

They met in December, but things didn’t work out at all between them. By January, he already knew he was going to lose his job because the restaurant where he was working was about to close. From then until February, he lived off the little money he had left, switching between two jobs but quitting both because he “didn’t like them.”

His dad asked for money.

On February 27, 2025, he asked me for €1,000. I sent him the money, thinking he was going to look for another job and that the money would help cover basic needs. (I should also mention that he has major problems with alcohol and cigarettes—he drinks about 20 half-liter beers a day if he has time off and smokes almost two packs of cigarettes daily.) On March 30, he asked for another €1,000, despite the fact that for three weeks I saw no effort from him to find a job.

The dad asked for even more money.

On April 13, it was my birthday, and he didn’t even call to wish me a happy birthday. He just left a message, and then on April 15, asked me for another €1,000. I called him and told him I couldn’t support him financially anymore. I said the only money I could offer was €500 so he could return home. He came back, but he doesn’t show any signs of wanting to look for a job and constantly asks me to buy him cigarettes and beer. AITA for not helping him financially anymore under these circumstances?

It’s time to cut the dad off.

He needs to start making better decisions about how he spends his money.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should not feel guilty about this decision.

The dad doesn’t deserve financial help.

The dad doesn’t want to work.

This person would be furious is someone blew the money like this dad did.

This comment may be short, but it says it all.

It may be hard to cut off family, but sometimes it’s the right decision.

This guy won’t be happy until he does.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.