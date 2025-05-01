‘The warranty will not cover this damage.’ – Ford Bronco Owner Isn’t Happy With How Her Vehicle Looks After Only Two Years

I gotta say, the Ford Broncos from the past few years are sharp looking, but maybe they’re not all they’re cracked up to be.

A woman named Jackie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she’s not happy with the state of the Bronco she’s only owned for two years.

Jackie told viewers, “My Ford Bronco is literally melting, and I don’t know what to do. As of tomorrow, I’ve officially had this car for two years.”

She added that the Bronco’s warranty is good for three years or 30,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Jackie showed viewers places on her Bronco where the paint had bubbled up.

She said, “I’m under 20,000 miles, but the warranty will not cover this damage.”

Jackie added, “This is Ford saying this is built up to their Ford tough standards.”

Here’s the video.

Ouch…that doesn’t look good…

We all agree with her.

