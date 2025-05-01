May 1, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘The warranty will not cover this damage.’ – Ford Bronco Owner Isn’t Happy With How Her Vehicle Looks After Only Two Years

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in a bronco

TikTok/@jackie_escobar15

I gotta say, the Ford Broncos from the past few years are sharp looking, but maybe they’re not all they’re cracked up to be.

A woman named Jackie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she’s not happy with the state of the Bronco she’s only owned for two years.

woman sitting in a bronco

TikTok/@jackie_escobar15

Jackie told viewers, “My Ford Bronco is literally melting, and I don’t know what to do. As of tomorrow, I’ve officially had this car for two years.”

She added that the Bronco’s warranty is good for three years or 30,000 miles, whichever comes first.

rearview mirror on a bronco

TikTok/@jackie_escobar15

Jackie showed viewers places on her Bronco where the paint had bubbled up.

She said, “I’m under 20,000 miles, but the warranty will not cover this damage.”

Jackie added, “This is Ford saying this is built up to their Ford tough standards.”

bad paint job on a bronco

TikTok/@jackie_escobar15

Here’s the video.

@jackie_escobar15

Built Ford Tough 💪🏼 #ford #bronco #cheap #newcar #relatable #tips #psa @Ford Motor Company

♬ original sound – Jackie

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.35.07 PM The warranty will not cover this damage. Ford Bronco Owner Isnt Happy With How Her Vehicle Looks After Only Two Years

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.35.21 PM The warranty will not cover this damage. Ford Bronco Owner Isnt Happy With How Her Vehicle Looks After Only Two Years

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 17 at 4.35.36 PM The warranty will not cover this damage. Ford Bronco Owner Isnt Happy With How Her Vehicle Looks After Only Two Years

Ouch…that doesn’t look good…

We all agree with her.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter