Friend Kept Judging Her For Spending Money On Takeout Food, So She Finally Snapped And Told Her To Mind Her Own Business

Hanging out with friends is supposed to be a lighthearted way to unwind, but when judgements creep in, the night can take a sharp turn.

When one friend constantly made her feel bad for splurging on takeout food, she finally lost her cool.

Now things are more awkward than ever.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for snapping at my friend after she kept shaming me for ordering takeout? Last night, I went over to my friend’s place for a casual hangout. It was supposed to be a chill evening just a few of us watching a movie and catching up.

She decided to order take out.

Before heading over, I picked up some takeout for myself because I hadn’t eaten all day and didn’t want to rely on whatever snacks were there.

As soon as I sat down and started eating, my friend, let’s call her Sarah, started making comments.

Sarah took pride in preparing all of her own food.

She has always been big on cooking at home and budgeting, which is great for her, but she tends to judge people who don’t live the same way. She immediately said something like, “Wow, you really order out a lot, huh? Must be nice to waste money like that.”

She tries to save face, but Sarah couldn’t catch a hint.

I kind of laughed it off, but she didn’t stop. Throughout the night, she kept throwing in little digs, saying things like, “You know, you could make that at home for half the price,” and, “I don’t know how people can justify spending so much on something so simple.” Even when I tried to change the subject, she found ways to bring it back up.

Finally, she had enough of Sarah’s judgement.

After the third or fourth comment, I snapped. I told her, “Look, I work hard for my money, and if I want to spend it on food that makes my life easier, that’s my choice. Not everyone has the time or energy to cook every meal from scratch, and I don’t need a lecture about it.”

Things got real awkward after that.

She got really quiet and mumbled that she was just trying to help. The rest of the night was awkward, and I ended up leaving earlier than planned.

Now the whole friend group is divided.

Now, another friend who was there says I was too harsh and should have just ignored her. AITAH for getting fed up and snapping at her?

It sounds like this confrontation was a long time coming.

Reddit is sure to have some thoughts on the matter.

This friend wasn’t being helpful — she was being mean.

How and when you say things matters.

Saving time is also a valuable commodity that’s worth the money for some people.

This is probably more about her friend’s own insecurities than anything else.

It’s best to just mind your own business.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.