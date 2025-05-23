Girlfriend Made An Honest Mistake While Prepping Her Boyfriend’s Food, But He Decided It Was Grounds For A Huge Argument

Not every mistake needs a meltdown, but some people are determined to make mountains out of molehills.

AITAH for matching my boyfriends energy? I’m a very easygoing person and my boyfriend definitely is not. He gets upset or offended about things I find to be small issues that aren’t a big deal.

On Monday, I made half his weekly dinner meal prep for him. It was BBQ shredded chicken made with prepared packaged shredded chicken from Target. He had two packs. I asked if he wanted me to make both (for the whole week) or one, and he said one.

Both packs he was planning to do the same thing with, but one pack was regular shredded chicken and the other was rotisserie shredded chicken. They looked basically the same and he was planning on just heating both up in BBQ sauce, so I didn’t think it mattered which one I used.

Yesterday, he got the ick from eating too much of the same thing, so tonight he decided to eat the chicken with some salad. Apparently, me using the rotisserie shredded chicken was now an issue.

I apologized for using the wrong chicken. I didn’t know there was a difference. After a bit, I could tell he was still upset, so I went into the kitchen to talk to him.

When I approached, he said, “You want to be able to make a mistake without it turning into a big thing, so I don’t want to talk.” So I went back into the living room because I felt that was uncalled for.

When he came into the living room after making mac and cheese (he didn’t want the regular chicken), I got up and started getting ready for bed. When I was about to go to the bedroom, he was like, “Are we going to talk?” He was upset that I got frustrated with him being frustrated or upset and not talking to him even though he wasn’t talking to me.

This is something that happens often because I think he’s frustrated about something little or not important and needs to work out his feelings and not take them out on me. So now we had to argue because of his feelings being hurt, but I am not allowed to have an issue with how he talked to me because the whole thing is on me for cooking the wrong chicken and not being apologetic enough. Then not talking to him after he lashed out or snapped at me, which he doesn’t see anything wrong with. So who’s the AH?

What did Reddit make of this?

Without proper communication, this conflict is going to be impossible to solve.

This commenter suggests a potential path forward that honors both individuals.

Maybe there are some bigger issues at play in this relationship.

Professional help may be a good next step.

If this couple can’t sort out their communication, they’re going to have bigger problems than what’s for dinner.

