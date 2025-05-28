May 28, 2025 at 2:49 am

Grocery Store Shopper Got Weird After An Employee Told Him He Could Only Buy One Carton Of Eggs

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her job

TikTok/@c001gir1

Grocery store shoppers say the darndest things!

A worker named Rea took to TikTok and told folks about the strange interaction she had with a customer when she told him he could only buy one carton eggs because of a supply shortage.

woman with long hair wearing sunglasses

TikTok/@c001gir1

Rea said she was working as a cashier and she told a customer that he could only buy one carton of eggs.

The man told her that he didn’t see a sign stating one carton per customer, but Rea told him that he must’ve missed it.

She said,  “And then I made a joke to make it more lighthearted. “I was like, ‘Maybe the chickens will get better soon, and we’ll get more eggs. Haha.’”

woman talking about her grocery store job

TikTok/@c001gir1

The customer responded by saying, “Well, maybe if the Biden administration didn’t **** 90 million chickens last year, we wouldn’t be going through this.”

Rea said to the man, “It’s really weird for you to bring up politics when I’m talking about chicken.”

She said the man ended up leaving the store.

Rea asked, “Why are you talking about Biden? I’m talking about birds, sir.”

woman talking about her job

TikTok/@c001gir1

Let’s take a look at the video.

@c001gir1

just red state things!!

♬ original sound – rea

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 8.56.28 AM Grocery Store Shopper Got Weird After An Employee Told Him He Could Only Buy One Carton Of Eggs

Another individual was puzzled.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 8.56.53 AM Grocery Store Shopper Got Weird After An Employee Told Him He Could Only Buy One Carton Of Eggs

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 8.57.12 AM Grocery Store Shopper Got Weird After An Employee Told Him He Could Only Buy One Carton Of Eggs

Well, that was weird…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter