Grocery Store Shopper Got Weird After An Employee Told Him He Could Only Buy One Carton Of Eggs

Grocery store shoppers say the darndest things!

A worker named Rea took to TikTok and told folks about the strange interaction she had with a customer when she told him he could only buy one carton eggs because of a supply shortage.

Rea said she was working as a cashier and she told a customer that he could only buy one carton of eggs.

The man told her that he didn’t see a sign stating one carton per customer, but Rea told him that he must’ve missed it.

She said, “And then I made a joke to make it more lighthearted. “I was like, ‘Maybe the chickens will get better soon, and we’ll get more eggs. Haha.’”

The customer responded by saying, “Well, maybe if the Biden administration didn’t **** 90 million chickens last year, we wouldn’t be going through this.”

Rea said to the man, “It’s really weird for you to bring up politics when I’m talking about chicken.”

She said the man ended up leaving the store.

Rea asked, “Why are you talking about Biden? I’m talking about birds, sir.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker spoke up.

Another individual was puzzled.

And this viewer chimed in.

Well, that was weird…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!