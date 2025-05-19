He And His Girlfriend Both Pitched In For A Car, But Suddenly He’s Not Allowed to Drive It

Having a car can be a real convenience, but also a real pain.

AITA for refusing to pay towards a car I don’t own and can’t drive? I live with my girlfriend in the UK. I work from home, so I don’t need a car, but for her job, a car is essential since she works across different locations.

I don’t have my own car because it would be an unnecessary expense. I’m on the insurance for her car, so I can drive it, but usually, I only drive when we’re going somewhere together since I enjoy driving and she doesn’t as much. I chip in for petrol every month.

Her car started having issues back in August, so she decided to look for a new one. She found one at the start of September, but had to get a small loan to cover it. She’s paying £100 a month on it and asked if I’d pitch in £50. I agreed but made it clear that’d be my only contribution since I’m not on the title, and she was fine with that. I also said that I’d like to use the car myself when she’s not using it, and she agreed.

Last week, I had a day off work, and she was working from home, so the car was just sitting there. I asked if I could borrow it to go see family since she didn’t need it that day. She said no and that she’d rather I didn’t drive it without her for a while. When I asked why, she just repeated that she didn’t want anyone else driving it right now. I reminded her of our agreement and pointed out that I’m also paying toward the car loan.

She still said no, so I told her that if she’s not going to let me drive the car, then I’ll stop paying toward it. I don’t think it’s fair to contribute if she’s going to refuse to let me use it on my own. She told me I was being unreasonable, but I don’t think I am. AITA for refusing to keep paying towards the car when she won’t let me drive it?

