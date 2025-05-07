He Bought His Sister A $13,000 Watch For Her Birthday, But Now Her Husband Says His Gift Wasn’t Good Enough

Hey quick question, what’s it like to have money?

Not like rent money, MONEY money?

Guess I’ll have to just keep making inferences about it based on posts like these.

Check it out.

AITA for buying my sister a super expensive gift for her 40th birthday? I’d like to get some outside opinions on a situation that’s gotten a bit tense.

Here’s where the money comes in.

I (35M) have been doing very well for myself lately after a recent promotion. One of my personal goals is to purchase a specific Rolex, and as part of that process, I’ve been trying to build a relationship with a luxury watch dealer.

I just learned that some watches are so fancy, you have to start entire relationships to buy them.

My sister (40F) turned 40 last month, and since she’s my only sister and we’re very close, I wanted to give her something special. She loves designer items and has always appreciated that kind of thing. So for this milestone birthday, I got her a Cartier watch—around $13,000. This is very out of the norm; typically, I spend about $200 on birthday gifts for both her and my brother-in-law (44M).

Excuse me, my wallet just screamed and ran out of the room.

The issue started after her birthday. My BIL made a comment about how he hoped for a designer watch for his birthday too, and I laughed because I assumed he was joking. Turns out, he wasn’t. I later found out he was actually upset about the difference in gifts. For his birthday (which was two months before hers), I got him a $200 gift, and for his 40th a few years ago, I gave him a $500 steakhouse gift card.

I’ll take a $200 gift if he doesn’t want it.

Now both he and my sister are upset. She said the gift was “disrespectful” to their relationship and too unequal, and while she seemed sad saying it, I couldn’t tell if it was more about the tension it caused. To be clear, I wanted to do something unique and meaningful for my sister—someone I’ve known and loved my whole life. I’m not particularly close to my BIL, and honestly, I’ve always had to tolerate a bit of insecure behavior from him.

So, what now?

I didn’t expect this level of drama from what I saw as a generous, one-off gift. They have asked I return the watch and get two ~$6k watches. Privately my sister has said I shouldn’t of bought the watch as its annoyed my BIL very much.

Let’s dive into the comments:



You COULD equalize things in the other direction.

Or go with the true spirit of giving.

You gotta hash this out.

For the record, if any of my loved ones ever consider giving me a $13k watch, PLEASE just give me the $13k instead.

I already know what time it is.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.