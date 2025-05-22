Grocery Store Customer Enjoyed The Complimentary Nuts At A Local Store Until He Got Billed For Them

Complimentary snacks are the best and can be the highlight of an outing.

But they are complimentary up to a point.

See how the guy in this story found out where that point was.

Got munchies? No problem as long as you pay…

The guy who ran the grocery shop down the street was a good friend and my grandpa would stop by to shoot the breeze for a bit. Sometime later he got into the habit of helping himself to a handful of salted peanuts out of the jar.

It’s a lovely courtesy.

The shopkeeper didn’t mind the first few times but soon got a little ticked. The next time uncle went into the shop and reached for the peanuts, the shopkeeper simply told him to help himself out of a different jar. Uncle asked why and was told that the jar was especially for him. So he continued to help himself from his special jar. Back then, regular customers had a ledger account of sorts where they would get groceries in bits and pieces through the month. In the beginning of the next month there would be a bulk order placed and a bill would be sent home with the delivery containing the order as well as all the account purchases of the last month.

But not a courtesy in this case.

Well, Uncle found a charge for three pounds of salted peanuts on the bill. He went down to the shop to ask what that was about. He neither ordered nor received them. “Those were the peanuts in your jar that you emptied last month. That was set aside for you and no one else took any. I don’t mind you getting the munchies and helping yourself. But you gotta pay for what you eat.” Uncle settled the bill.

