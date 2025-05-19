Traveller Has To Sit In The Window Seat Of His Flight, But The Passenger Beside Him Wouldn’t Move When He Needed To Use The Washroom

Budget flights are super snug even for petite women.

So when this man needed out of his seat, things got uncomfortable.

Read on to see how things played out.

AITA for Making My Plane Seat Neighbor Uncomfortable?

I just got off a long flight, the kind where even the comfiest seats feel like torture racks. Now, I’m a big dude. Not yet book 2 seats level, but enough for plane seats to be absolute hell. I booked a window seat, figured the extra space would help. The flight attendant assigns a woman to the middle seat. Nice person, we exchanged greetings, no problem.

But then a problem emerged.

Nature called a couple of times during the flight, and let’s just say squeezing by in that cramped space is an exercise in contortionism at the best of times. The woman in the middle seat politely refused to get up whenever I needed to use the restroom. The lady in the aisle seat was very accommodating and would get up any time either I or the lady in the middle needed to get up. Now, I get it. Nobody wants some sweaty dude brushing past them. I tried my best to minimize contact, literally sucked in my gut and held my breath like I was underwater.

The ordeal has this final chapter.

But even with all the contorting, there was some unavoidable brushing past. At the end of the flight, the woman makes a passive-aggressive comment about “personal space” and how uncomfortable I made her feel throughout the flight. Honestly, I felt terrible. Didn’t mean to make her feel that way, but what else was I supposed to do? Hold it for 8 hours? Ask her to physically get up? (Since she repeatedly didn’t get up and indicated I should squeeze by, I had no reason to think she was too bothered by it.) AITA for making her uncomfortable?

Here is what people are saying.

That’s a bit dystopian, but okay.

Lots of people do.

I found that so bizarre.

I bet she does stuff like this all the time.

It’s true!

She’s giving First Class Karen energy.

Not very neighborly at all.

