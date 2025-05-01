He Likes Reading Romance Novels But Is Too Embarrassed To Pick Them Up From The Library, So He Sends His Teenage Daughter To Pick Up The Books And It Really Backfires

What would you do if your dad told you to keep a secret but keeping that secret meant that your grandma, his mom, was mad at him about something else?

Would you admit the truth so grandma wouldn’t be mad, or would you stay quiet to protect your dad’s secret?

In today’s story, that’s the situation one young lady finds herself in, and she’s not sure she made the right decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not correcting my grandma’s misunderstanding? My(15) dad(38) regularly sends me to the bookshop to buy these books for him. He’s too embarrassed to go buy them himself since the genre/category is romance and women’s fiction. Won’t do online shopping either since he hates filling in his information online. Afraid of getting hacked.

She ran into her grandma.

Anyway, I ran into my grandma(dad’s mom) at the shop yesterday. At first she was pleasantly surprised. Then she noticed the book I was carrying, frowned and said I’m too young to be reading such things, and that my dad’s being an irresponsible parent for letting me read them. I wasn’t sure how to proceed.

She didn’t want to betray her dad.

On one hand, he specifically told me it’s ’between us’ – no one is to know. On the other hand, I know how much her and Grandpa’s approval means to him. In the end I chose to keep my mouth shut.

It didn’t end there.

She told me to have lunch with her and while we were at the table, waiting for food, she called and berated my dad. Told him he must have lost his mind to be letting his teenage kid read toxic, abusive romances. Dad seemed pretty embarrassed when I got home and told me I should have said something before she called and chewed him out.

That was a tough situation.

She chose to keep her dad’s secret, but that kind of backfired by making his mom mad at him for a completely different reason.

There was no good option.

