He Married A Widow With Kids Hoping To Build A New Family, But Everything Changed After The Wedding

When he married his wife, he knew she came with a painful past—a young widow with two kids and a home full of memories.

But he believed they could build something new together.

For a while, it felt like they were.

Until suddenly, the affection faded, the kids pulled away, and his place in the family felt less like a welcome addition and more like a constant reminder of who they had lost.

Read on for the story.

AITA for ending my marriage because I couldn’t handle the reality of marriage to a widow with kids? I (32m) got married almost 3 years ago. Right now I’m going through a divorce from my wife (31f). My wife was a very young widow with two kids when I met her. We dated for almost two years before getting engaged and we were engaged for 5 months before we got married. My wife’s kids are 12 and 13 as I’m writing this and I walked away a little over 6 months ago now. My wife’s late husband died suddenly about a year and a half before we met.

History noted…

So looking back I can see how fast it could all be for the kids. I can see why maybe it was too fast. But I have known people who remarried even faster and were happy in their second marriages and the kids did fine. So I was running on the belief that this would be the same for us. During the dating period things went well. I got along well with my wife’s kids. They accepted me being around and we were building up a solid relationship. My wife and I enjoyed our time together during that time and I felt like she was truly committed to me. Even when we began living together it was good.

Solid beginning for sure.

Only after the wedding the kids withdrew from me. They were no longer okay with me driving them around, they would reject my offers to help with homework or take them someplace and would instead say they wanted their mom to do it. Anytime we talked they would share less about their day with me. If I asked them if they were okay I got a shrug or a yeah. Before the wedding they didn’t mind saying the good and the bad. They also looked at photos of their dad more and I noticed some of his stuff appearing around the living area of the house more. My wife’s parents commented that the kids hadn’t really looked at the photos so frequently or scattered their dad’s things around the house like that since he’d been newly gone (for the first six months to be more accurate).

And suddenly everything changes.

I never minded having the photos out or even their dad’s stuff. When we started living together and moved into the house I explained they could have photos and his things around the place. They chose to keep them in their rooms at the time. And I could be a little sensitive to what was happening. Maybe I was just never cut out for it. But at times I felt like they were trying to mark the house as their dad’s house. One time I really felt this was when their dad’s mug suddenly appeared at the spot at the table I would sit at every time. I’d been sitting there for months and suddenly his mug was there and it remained there and whenever we would eat together they would stare at me to see if I’d sit there or somewhere else. I talked to my wife about it and she told me I did the right thing taking another seat. They also started putting photos of when their dad was alive in more prominent positions and would hide ones that included me behind them. I asked one day if they had moved the photos and they said yeah, that they wanted the photos of their family to be seen.

Yikes.

Going alongside this my wife was acting differently. She made less time for us. When we were together she wasn’t as affectionate and I caught her playing with her first wedding ring, which she wore around her neck, more. She called her latte husband’s family her in-laws again but didn’t call my family her in-laws. Her priority was spending time with her late husband’s parents and siblings and she would choose to spend time with them over mine even if the kids were not going to be joining us. Often she would “forget” when we had plans with my family. She really made zero effort with my family and my family tried to get close to her and the kids. Plans we had discussed before marriage were also changed.

Everything is changing!

We had discussed having kids together and agreed we wanted one or two but then she said she didn’t know after we were married. She was not the same with other people. She was just as open and affectionate as before with everyone else. She enjoyed herself. But it was like being reminded of me was a bucket of ice water over her head. I tried to discuss it with her but she was “busy” or she’d say she had no idea she was doing it and promised to be more conscious but she wasn’t. And then she started talking about her late husband more. I would try to engage with her about him but she’d carry on without me and almost seemed to dislike me talking about him. In the end I couldn’t do it. I know there are ways to try and make it work but I didn’t feel like anyone else would want to. So I told my wife I couldn’t do it anymore and said I wanted a divorce.

And there it is.

She looked startled at first and then asked me why and we talked briefly about it before I left the house. We did go to a couple of therapy sessions together after the separation but she closed down certain topics which made me more secure in my decision. And her kids did not miss me at all. Apparently once I was gone the kids told their aunt that the house felt like a home at last. They didn’t say it as in now that he’s gone but it was implied. My wife’s parents don’t understand why I didn’t stay and fight for us all to come together and be a family. They said I gave up too fast and I knew what I was getting into when I married their daughter. My wife has asked for us to work it out. But I don’t see a future for us. Does all of this make me TA?

Reddit didn’t jump to call him the villain.

This person made the point that it wasn’t about giving up, it was about realizing he was never truly let in.

Many said he entered with good intentions, but the emotional weight of grief never really made space for him.

This person has her theories…and yet still votes NTA.

He thought he was joining a family—turns out, he was always just filling a ghost’s seat.

This is a tough one for sure.

