He Planned To Visit His Niece For Her Birthday Party, But When He Realized The Timing Wouldn’t Work, He Canceled On Short Notice

AITA for cancelling my visit to my niece’s birthday the day we were due to leave? I (mid-30s M) was supposed to visit my sister (early 30s F) and my niece for her 3rd birthday this weekend. We live about 4.5 hours away by car (each way), and originally the plan was that my wife and I would drive down Friday night, spend Saturday and Sunday with my niece, and go to a birthday lunch on Sunday before heading home.

However, over the last couple of weeks, my sister changed the plans a few times – including pushing things back to just Sunday lunch rather than the whole weekend. At the time we made the plans, I thought it was a bank holiday weekend (meaning I’d have Monday off work). I also hadn’t realised the lunch was booked for 3pm on Sunday – if I’d noticed that earlier, I would have raised concerns because it would mean getting home extremely late. It wasn’t until the day we were supposed to leave (today) that I fully processed the lunch was 3pm, there was no extra day off, and we’d be doing 9 hours of driving just to spend a short time there – and not getting back to London until after 11pm, before a busy work week.

I decided not to make the trip. As soon as I made the decision, I messaged my sister asking her to call when she could (she was out at a safari park with her daughter, and I didn’t want to spoil their day by dumping it in a text). When she called, I explained everything calmly. She told me I was “annoying her” and hung up.

She has since messaged to say she’s upset with both me and my wife, and that she doesn’t think our reasons are good enough. I feel bad about upsetting her, but I genuinely don’t think it would have been reasonable to do the drive for such little time, knowing how wrecked I’d be for work the next day. At the same time, I understand it was a big deal to her because it’s her little girl’s birthday.

