He Repeatedly Warned The Neighborhood Kids And Their Parents To Stay Off His Property, But When He Let His Dogs Chase Them Away, The Mom Got Upset And Called The Police

Kids playing outside in a neighborhood can sometimes cause a little bit of trouble, but hopefully the parents will keep them in line.

What would you do if several kids kept damaging your property and even trying to break into your house, and their mother refused to stop them?

That is the situation the homeowner in this story was in, so the next time they tried to get in his house, he had his large dogs chase them away, and now the mom is trying to get him arrested.

Check it out.

AITA for potentially traumatizing my neighbors children after they kept coming onto my property and trying to get into my house? Me and my now fiancé have lived in this house and neighborhood for a few months now. I have a 1 year old son myself, so I know how kids can be. However, my neighbors have 3 children. Ages 9, 12, and 14 year old. All of them are boys. At first they weren’t too much trouble, I would just seem them running around, throwing sticks, riding scooters across the street.

This would get real old real quick.

But as of recently they had started getting a lot closer to my property. This all started with the oldest one throwing various trash into our yard that my fiance would continually have to pick up. Then, all 3 children started digging holes in our yard, banging on the door, and I even caught them trying to “lockpick” my front door with a bobby pin. This had happened 4 to 5 times already. Of course, I brought this up to their mother who has done little about it. They seem to have very little supervision and apparently cps had already been called numerous of times because of how often they seemed to be left alone.

Dogs can seriously injure kids very quickly.

I warned the mother that we have 2 big dogs, whose sole purpose was to protect against intruders. So, if their sons happened to actually get into my house they would probably end up hurt. I did not want these little children to end up hurt of course, which was why I was warning her. She brushed it off, saying if anything happened to her boys she would have me promptly arrested and my dogs put down.

These sound like a very well-trained dogs.

So, I decided to take matters into my own hands, to “ensure” the safety of these boys. As expected, the oldest one and his brothers were sneaking around my yard again. I waited until they got closer to the front door. When the second youngest opened the door, I said a command to my dogs and they immediately ran out, barking and growling. All the boys screamed and start yelling. They ran and ran all the way until they got to their house, getting wet by the lawn sprinklers on the way. I called my dogs back (they stopped at the end of the lawn like I had trained them to) and we didn’t hear much for a few days.

If mom would have done her job from the beginning, this wouldn’t have happened.

Their mother and the police came knocking at the door. She said some stuff about how my dogs bit her children and I was a danger to the neighbors. But I showed the security footage from my camera to the police and it pretty much died down from there. She’s still trying to keep the case open, but I feel as if I’ve done little to no wrong. Her boys don’t bother us anymore, and her children aren’t hurt and were never going to be. AITA?

Sometimes fear is the only way to teach a lesson to kids, and it sounds like these kids finally did learn.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

This guy was a better parent to these kids then their own mother.

This would be so fun.

I could definitely see the neighbor doing something to the dogs.

Unfortunately, this is good advice.

This person says to take the video footage to the police.

These kids could have gotten severely injured, and it would have been mom’s fault.

Bad parents put their children in so much danger.

