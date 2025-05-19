Employee Saw A Coworker Stealing The Popsicles He’d Put In The Office Freezer, So He Made Sure She Was In For An Unpleasant Surprise The Next Time She Tried To Take One

Some companies have break rooms where there’s a refrigerator shared by all of the employees.

You’d think it would be common curtesy not to take anything out of the refrigerator unless it belonged to you, but that doesn’t always happen.

What would you do if you found out that a coworker was stealing food you had bought? Would you call them out on it, ignore the situation, or find a way to make them regret their decision?

In this story, one man has a plan to scare his coworker into staying away from his Popsicles.

Let’s see what he does.

Keep your rat hands off my popsicle. I used to keep Popsicles in the company fridge. My buddy and I would take turns buying them. One day I go in and this old gal had one for herself and two more that she was grabbing (not sure why the extras). I took them from her and told her I purchased them, why did she take them???

He didn’t really believe she was telling the truth.

She said she thought the company bought them. I said the company wouldn’t label them with my name.

Next time, she wouldn’t get away with it so easily.

I left a rubber rat inside the box, someone heard the old gal squeal when it fell into her hand. I did get talked to by the team lead for the incident but she could hardly keep the smile off of her face when I described the prank.

Why steal someone else’s Popsicles?

That’s ridiculous.

