He Thinks Cooking For Dishwashing Is A Fair Trade, But His Partner Has A Different Trade-Off In Mind

AITA for expecting my partner to do the dishes after I cook for both of us? My partner (31m) and I (26m) have run into a disagreement about who should do the dishes after I cook dinner for both of us.

For some context, we’ve been living together for almost 3 years now. I like to cook and I make us dinner from scratch once or twice a week and sometimes breakfast on the weekends. In my opinion, it’s fair that he should clean up after I cook. Doing dishes takes a lot less time/skill than cooking a meal from scratch. I also do most of the grocery shopping.

My partner disagrees because he tends to pay for food more often when we go out to eat or get takeout. For context, we both work full time, but he makes quite a bit more money. His job also has some nice perks like a nice dining hall, which he’ll bring me food from a few times a week. In his opinion, buying food out/bringing me food from work means that he shouldn’t have to wash the dishes when I cook for us. I think this isn’t fair because doing all the shopping, meal planning and cooking takes a lot more effort than putting some extra food in a to-go container.

I also do more of other household chores like doing laundry, taking out the trash, etc. I’m fine with this because he does pay more of the bills and my work schedule is a bit more flexible. Doing all the dishes after I cook a whole *** meal just seems a bit too far. Am I wrong?

